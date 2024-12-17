Blue Jays announce three additions to John Schneider’s coaching staff

December 16, 2024 at 23 h 16 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Blue Jays announce three additions to John Schneider’s coaching staff

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays announced three additions to manager John Schneider’s staff Monday.

Lou Iannotti is joining the team as assistant hitting coach, Graham Johnson as bullpen coach and Sam Greene as assistant pitching coach.

Iannotti spent last 2024 season as a hitting co-ordinator for the World Series-champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Johnson spent three seasons as the pitching coach of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Greene has held a variety of research and development roles since joining the Jays in 2021 and spent the 2024 campaign as a senior pitching research specialist.

They join hitting coach David Popkins, who joined the Jays in October, as new members of Schneider’s staff.

Bench coach Don Mattingly, associate manager DeMarlo Hale, pitching coach Pete Walker, first base coach Mark Budzinski, third base coach Carlos Febles, assistant hitting coach Hunter Mense and mental performance coach John Lannan are all set to reprise their roles from the 2024 season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

No charges against police officers involved in fatal Innisfil, Ont., shooting: SIU
Ontario News

No charges against police officers involved in fatal Innisfil, Ont., shooting: SIU

INNISFIL, Ont. — The province's police watchdog says four South Simcoe police officers won't face any…