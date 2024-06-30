Blue Jays beat slumping Yankees 9-3 behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 6 RBIs

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for the sixth time in eight games and finished with six RBIs, Alejandro Kirk had two hits and two RBIs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 9-3 on Saturday.

The Yankees, who won Friday to snap a season-worst four-game losing streak, lost for the 10th time in their past 13.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had four hits and George Springer reached base three times as the Blue Jays won for the third time in four games since snapping a season-long seven-game losing streak.

Toronto’s Chris Bassitt (7-6) allowed one run and six hits in six innings to win for the first time since June 2 against Pittsburgh. The right-hander was struck on the forearm by a 102 mph line drive from Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the first inning, but remained in the game despite a noticeable welt on his pitching arm.

Between the first and second innings, Bassitt put on a long-sleeve compression top beneath his jersey and wore it for the remainder of his outing.

Bassitt walked two and matched a season-high by striking out eight.

WHITE SOX 11, ROCKIES 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Paul DeJong homered and drove in three runs, and Chicago beat Colorado for their third straight win.

Luis Robert Jr., Korey Lee and Lenyn Sosa also homered for Chicago in its first double-digit scoring game of the season. The White Sox finished with 12 hits in a matchup of baseball’s worst teams.

Chicago went ahead to stay with three runs in the sixth. Robert tied it at 3 with a 470-foot solo drive to center against Cal Quantrill. Andrew Vaughn was hit by a pitch with one out, and DeJong followed with a drive to left for his 15th homer.

Quantrill (6-6) was charged with five runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Nolan Jones and Brendan Rogers went deep for Colorado in its fifth consecutive loss. Rodgers had two of the Rockies’ four hits and scored twice.

REDS 9, CARDINALS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jonathan India doubled twice in his eighth consecutive multihit game, and Cincinnati beat St. Louis.

India scored a run and drove in two more. He has at least one double in each of his last seven games. He is batting .512 (21 for 41) with one homer and six RBIs during an 11-game hit streak.

Austin Wynn hit three doubles for Cincinnati in his first major league game since Oct. 1 for Colorado against Minnesota. Elly De La Cruz doubled and tripled, and Will Benson and Stuart Fairchild each had two RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt hit his 11th homer for St. Louis, which beat Cincinnati 1-0 on Friday. Sonny Gray (9-5) was charged with six runs, three earned, and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Cincinnati (39-44) broke it open when it sent 10 batters to the plate in a six-run fifth. With one out and the bases loaded, De La Cruz scampered home when third baseman Nolan Arenado mishandled a potential double-play grounder.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, ATHLETICS 0

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen returned from a hamstring injury that sidelined him a month to pitch one-hit ball over six innings in Arizona’s victory over Oakland.

Ketel Marte had three hits and drove in a run to help the Diamondbacks snap a three-game losing streak.

Galen (6-4) left his previous outing May 30 at the New York Mets after facing one batter. He was diagnosed with a strained right hamstring and was placed on the injured list.

Gallen threw 77 pitches and 50 for strikes against Oakland. He walked one and struck out seven. The only hit against him was Brent Rooker’s two-out single in the first. The only other Oakland hit came in the seventh.

Last season, Gallen was 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA in leading the Diamondbacks to the World Series. He was the starting pitcher for the National League in the All-Star Game and finished third in NL Cy Young voting.

MARLINS 3, PHILLIES 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Gordon homered, Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and Miami defeated Philadelphia.

Nick Fortes added an RBI double for the Marlins, who have won two of three in the four-game series against NL East-leading Philadelphia.

Garrett Stubbs homered for Philadelphia, which played its second game without injured All-Star Bryce Harper.

Andrew Nardi (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen as four Marlins relievers combined to blank the Phillies over 4 1/3 innings. Tanner Scott tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his 12th save.

The Phillies entered Saturday with the best record in the big leagues and a 25-game lead over the last-place Marlins in the NL East. They dropped to 54-29.

NATIONALS 8, RAYS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Irvin pitched six effective innings, CJ Abrams hit a leadoff homer and Washington beat Tampa Bay, stopping a four-game skid.

Irvin (6-6) allowed one hit — Brandon Lowe’s first-inning homer — struck out five and walked three. The right-hander has permitted two earned runs or fewer in 12 of his last 15 starts.

Derek Law, Hunter Harvey, and Kyle Finnegan each got three outs for the Nationals, completing a two-hitter.

Abrams connected for his third leadoff homer this season. He also hit an RBI double off Shawn Armstrong during Washington’s six-run seventh.

Harold Ramírez, who was released by Tampa Bay on June 13 and signed with Washington two days later, hit a two-run triple during the seventh in his first game against his former team.

The Rays dropped back under. 500 at 41-42. Tampa Bay hasn’t been over .500 since May 21.

PADRES 11, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) — Manny Machado homered twice and drove in five runs, and Jackson Merrill and Brett Sullivan also went deep to carry San Diego to their second straight lopsided victory over Boston.

It was the fifth straight win and ninth in 10 games for surging San Diego (46-41), which improved to a season-high five games over .500.

Jarren Duran hit a solo homer for the Red Sox, who lost their third straight.

Machado recorded his 40th career multihomer game, hitting a two-run drive completely out of Fenway Park in the third inning and a three-run shot to center during a six-run fifth.

When he rounded the bases after his second homer that made it 8-0, chants of “Manny! Manny!” echoed around Fenway from the many Padres fans.

Boston starter Tanner Houck (7-6) was tagged for a career-worst eight runs, seven earned, in 4 1/3 innings on his 28th birthday. He also gave up a career-high three homers, raising his ERA from an AL-best 2.18 entering the day to 2.67.

CUBS 5, BREWERS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ian Happ hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Chicago beat Milwaukee, ending the their winning streak at five games.

After Joel Payamps (1-4) came on and walked Seiya Suzuki to open the eighth, Happ sent a 1-0 pitch 394 feet to right-center for his 11th home run of the season.

Luke Little (3-1) threw a scoreless seventh for the victory, and Porter Hodge followed with a scoreless inning. Héctor Neris allowed a hit and walk in the ninth, then struck out the final two hitters for his 11th save in 15 opportunities.

Chicago took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Happ walked, advanced on a single and a double play,and scored on Pete Crow-Armstrong’s single to right.

The Brewers answered in the bottom half when Jackson Chourio doubled to open and came around on a single and RBI fielder’s choice.

GUARDIANS 7, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jose Ramirez homered, Josh Naylor had a pair of RBIs and Cleveland beat Kansas City.

Vinnie Pasquantino hit his 10th homer of the season while Michael Massey belted his seventh into the right field bullpen to put the Royals ahead 2-1 in the second inning.

Those two homers were the only runs Tanner Bibee (7-2) gave up over six innings. He allowed four hits and struck out three.

The Guardians took a 3-2 lead after a two-run homer by Jhonkensy Noel. The play was challenged, but was upheld as a home run.

Ramirez extended the lead with an RBI double in the fifth and his 23rd homer of the season in the seventh inning to make it 7-2.

Cole Ragans (5-6) went 4 2/3 innings and allowed five earned runs. He gave up six hits and struck out six.

BRAVES 2, PIRATES 1, 10 INNINGS

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall’s single in the 10th inning drove in Luke Williams from second base and Atlanta overcame a strong start by Pittsburgh rookie Paul Skenes to win.

Duvall lined the single off Kyle Nicholas (0-2) to the wall in center field, bringing home Williams, who started the inning on second. Braves players charged out of the dugout to celebrate.

Edward Olivares was tagged out at the plate when trying to score from third base on a wild pitch by Daysbel Hernández (2-0) in the top of the 10th. Olivares was initially ruled safe but the Braves challenged and a review showed Hernández caught the throw from Travis d’Arnaud and tagged Olivares before he reached the plate.

Skenes allowed one run on six hits in six innings and was typically dominant after giving up Jarred Kelenic’s homer to open the game. Skenes struck out the side in the sixth, giving him nine for the game.

Bryan Reynolds extended his hitting streak to 25 games when he tripled off the right-field wall with two outs in the ninth. It is the longest streak in the majors this season and the Pirates’ longest since Kenny Lofton’s 26-game streak in 2003.

ASTROS 9, METS 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Bregman put Houston ahead with a two-run single in the eighth inning, as they rallied from five runs down to beat New York.

Jake Meyers homered early and Jeremy Peña began the comeback with a two-run double off Mets starter Tylor Megill in a three-run fourth. After its seven-game win streak was snapped Friday night in the series opener, Houston (41-41) won for the 11th time in 15 games.

New York still led 6-4 in the eighth, but a taxed and injury-tattered bullpen minus suspended closer Edwin Díaz couldn’t hold on. Mark Vientos homered for the Mets (40-40), who had won four straight and 16 of 20.

Jake Diekman and Reed Garrett (7-3) combined to walk four Houston hitters in the eighth. Garrett threw a run-scoring wild pitch with two outs, then gave up Bregman’s go-ahead single on a full-count pitch.

Mauricio Dubón added a two-run double off Danny Young with two outs in the ninth.

ORIOLES 6, RANGERS 5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rookie Heston Kjerstad hit a fifth-inning grand slam to put Baltimore ahead for good, and they held off Texas for their fourth straight victory.

Baltimore trailed 2-1 before using a double and two walks to load the bases for Kjerstad, who sent a 1-1 pitch from Michael Lorenzen (4-4) over the center-field wall. It was the fourth career homer and first slam for Kjerstad, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft.

Anthony Santander also homered for the Orioles, who took a one-game lead in the AL East over the New York Yankees. Baltimore has hit 60 home runs in June, an Orioles record for most in one month.

Corey Seager, Derek Hill, Nathan Lowe and Adolis García went deep for the Rangers, who have lost six straight for the second time this season.

DODGERS 14, GIANTS 7, 11 INNINGS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Will Smith knocked in two runs to start a seven-run 11th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Francisco.

Smith, leading off the inning after Shohei Ohtani was intentionally walked, scored two runs with a hard double into the left-center field gap off Sean Hjelle (3-2). The Dodgers strung together five straight hits, with Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernández, Chris Taylor and Jason Heyward reaching base against Hjelle.

The game was tight until the 11th-inning barrage, with both teams scored their automatic runners in the 10th inning. Miguel Rojas hit an RBI single for the Dodgers and David Villar tied the game for the Giants with a double. But Daniel Hudson (5-1) escaped a bases-loaded one-out jam to send the game to the 11th.

The Dodgers have won five of six, and are 6-2 against the Giants this season.

TWINS 5, MARINERS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Byron Buxton extended Minnesota’s home run streak to 18 straight games with a three-run shot in the sixth inning and Pablo López allowed one run over six innings to beat Seattle.

Minnesota improved to 5-3 on its current nine-game road trip and got the 5,000th win in franchise history since the Twins moved from Washington prior to the 1961 season.

Buxton homered for the second time in three games, this time breaking the game open with a shot off Seattle reliver Trent Thornton with two outs in the sixth inning. Thornton was on the verge of escaping trouble after the first two batters of the inning reached, but he left a 2-2 fastball in the middle of the plate and Buxton didn’t miss for his eighth homer of the season.

ANGELS 6, TIGERS 5, 10 INNINGS

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Pillar’s single with one out in the 10th inning drove in Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels extended their winning streak to six, rallying for a 6-5 victory over Detroit.

It was the fourth walk-off hit of Pillar’s career and his first since 2018.

With Ward as the automatic runner in the 10th, Luis Guillorme had a sacrifice bunt to move Ward to third before Pillar’s single to left off Jason Foley (2-2).

Pillar was not in the starting lineup, but came in as the designated hitter in the seventh inning.