Blue Jays’ Chapman named AL player of the month after batting .384 in April

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman has been named the American League player of the month for April after putting up impressive offensive numbers in the first month of the season.

Chapman hit .384 (38-for-99) with 15 doubles, five home runs, 21 runs batted in, 14 walks and 17 runs scored as the Blue Jays went 18-10 in April.

He finished off the month going 3-for-5 with two doubles in a 10-8 extra-inning loss to visiting Seattle on Sunday.

Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. was named the National League player of the month after batting .352 in April.

