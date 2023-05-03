Blue Jays’ Chapman named AL player of the month after batting .384 in April

May 3, 2023 at 17 h 45 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Blue Jays’ Chapman named AL player of the month after batting .384 in April

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman has been named the American League player of the month for April after putting up impressive offensive numbers in the first month of the season.

Chapman hit .384 (38-for-99) with 15 doubles, five home runs, 21 runs batted in, 14 walks and 17 runs scored as the Blue Jays went 18-10 in April.

He finished off the month going 3-for-5 with two doubles in a 10-8 extra-inning loss to visiting Seattle on Sunday.

Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. was named the National League player of the month after batting .352 in April.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

GTA housing market showing signs of tightening: Toronto real estate board
Ontario News

GTA housing market showing signs of tightening: Toronto real estate board

Toronto's housing market continued to tighten last month as prices edged up four per cent from March…

Ontario putting $51M over three years to tackle auto theft
Ontario News

Ontario putting $51M over three years to tackle auto theft

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Ontario is spending $51 million over three years to try to fight auto theft, which the government says has increased…