Blue Jays claim RHP Luis Frias off waivers from Diamondbacks

August 10, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed right-handed Luis Frias off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Blue Jays announced the acquisition Saturday and option Frias to their Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo.

Frias had a 9.95 earned-runs average in seven games with the Diamondbacks this season

The six-foot-three, 245-pound pitcher has a 6.55 ERA over 54 career games in the Major League.

The 26-year-old from the Dominican Republic has spent most of the season with Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate in Reno, Nevada.

The Diamondbacks signed Frias as an international free agent in 2015.

