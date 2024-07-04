Blue Jays closer Romano out at least 6 weeks after surgery for right elbow impingement

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano will be sidelined for at least six weeks after surgery Wednesday to repair an impingement in his right elbow, manager John Schneider said.

It’s not clear whether the two-time All-Star will be able to return this season.

Romano is 1-2 with a 6.59 ERA and eight saves in nine chances this season, his sixth. He matched his career high with 36 saves last year.

Romano missed part of spring training and the first 17 games of the regular season because of elbow soreness. He went on the injured list for a second time June 1, retroactive to May 30.

Last Saturday, the Blue Jays said Romano would be shut down because of continued pain in his elbow. The Canadian-born pitcher visited noted surgeon Dr. Keith Meister in Texas on Tuesday.

