Blue Jays deal Justin Turner to Mariners ahead of MLB trade deadline

TORONTO — Justin Turner is heading west.

The Toronto Blue Jays dealt the veteran infielder/designated hitter to the Seattle Mariners on Monday for outfield prospect RJ Schreck.

The 39-year-old Turner signed with Toronto for one season at US$13 million back in January.

But despite high hopes coming into 2024, the disappointing Jays are sellers ahead of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. trade deadline.

The club has also shipped reliever Yimi Garcia to the Seattle Mariners, catcher Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox and reliever Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs in recent days.

Entering play Monday, Turner was batting .257 with six home runs and 31 RBIs in 90 games this season.

Schreck, 24, is batting .250 in the minors this season with 12 homers and 45 RBIs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.