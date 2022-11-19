Blue Jays decline to tender Tapia, Zimmer, Capra heading into 2023 off-season

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays declined to tender three players for the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday.

Outfielders Raimel Tapia and Bradley Zimmer, as well as infielder Vinny Capra, are now set to become free agents.

Major League Baseball’s deadline was 8 p.m. ET on Friday to tender contracts to any salary arbitration-eligible players.

Tapia played in 128 games, batting .265 while hitting seven home runs and recording 52 runs batted in.

Zimmer had two homers and five RBIs with a batting average of .101 in 100 games in 2022.

Capra competed in just eight games this past season, batting .200 with one hit and two runs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2022.

