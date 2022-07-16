Blue Jays get lefty Foster Griffin in trade with visiting Royals

July 16, 2022 at 15 h 48 min
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

The Blue Jays sent right-handed pitcher Jonatan Bernal to Kansas City in return.

Toronto optioned Griffin to its triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y.

Right-handed pitcher Sergio Romo was designated for assignment and right-handed pitcher Jeremy Beasley was recalled from Buffalo.

Beasley was active for Saturday’s matinee against the Royals at Rogers Centre.

The 26-year-old Griffin has a 12.46 earned-run average this season over 4 1/3 innings pitched for the Royals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2022.

