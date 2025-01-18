Blue Jays get OF Myles Straw and $2M in pool space from Guardians, but then miss out on Sasaki

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired unperforming outfielder Myles Straw and $2 million in international signing bonus pool allocation from the Cleveland Guardians in a trade on Friday.

The money could have been used by Toronto in its pursuit of Roki Sasaki, but hours later the prized Japanese pitcher announced in an Instagram post he intends to sign with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cleveland will send $3.75 million to the Blue Jays, offsetting some of the $14.75 million Straw is guaranteed for the final two years of a $25 million, five-year contract. The Guardians will receive a player to be named or cash.

Toronto boosted its international signing pool to $8,261,600 and had not signed any players since the 2025 window opened Wednesday, leaving the entire amount available for Sasaki.

But the 23-year-old right-hander on Friday evening spurned the Blue Jays and San Diego Padres, said to be the other two finalists to land him.

Sasaki had until next Thursday to reach agreement with a Major League Baseball team. He is considered an international amateur by MLB and can sign only a minor league contract subject to the same bonus pools as Latin American prospects.

Los Angeles’ pool was 29th among the 30 teams at $5,146,200, ahead of only the Guardians’ at $4,908,600 following the trade. San Diego was at $6,261,000.

The Dodgers and Blue Jays had not signed any international amateurs and the Padres had signed only three, each for bonuses of $10,000. Only bonuses above $10,000 count against the pool.

Straw has salaries of $6 million this year and $7 million in 2026 and is guaranteed a $1.75 million buyout of a 2027 team option. Cleveland will send Toronto $1 million this year, $1 million in 2026 and $1.75 million at the end of 2026.

Cleveland agreed to the long-term deal in April 2022 but Straw hit just .221 with no homers, 32 RBIs and 21 stolen bases that year, then batted .238 with one homer, 29 RBIs and 20 steals in 2023.

He was sent outright to Triple-A Columbus last April and hit .240 with three homers, 47 RBIs and 30 steals. Cleveland brought him up in September and he went 1 for 4 over seven games.

