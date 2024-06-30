Blue Jays get reliever Yerry Rodriguez for Josh Mollerus in trade with Rangers

June 30, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-handed pitcher Yerry Rodríguez from the Texas Rangers for righty Josh Mollerus in a trade Sunday.

Rodríguez was immediately optioned to the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y.

The 26-year-old Rodríguez has appeared in 12 games for the Rangers this season and 11 games with their triple-A squad in Round Rock, Texas. He has a 2-4 record with a 6.53 earned-run average between the two teams.

Rodriguez has appeared in 26 career MLB games, posting a 7.11 ERA with 28 strikeouts. He has 168 career games (55 starts) in the Rangers’ system, with a 29-17 and a 3.59 ERA.

Mollerus, 24, has appeared in 23 games this season for the Blue Jays high-A affiliate in Vancouver, going 1-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 30 innings.

He was selected by the Blue Jays in the 10th round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Oregon.

The reliever has appeared in 34 career games between single-A Dunedin and Vancouver, posting a 3.74 ERA with a 12.67 strikeout rate per nine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2024.

