Blue Jays GM Atkins says there is a great deal of opportunity for the club

TORONTO — Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins wouldn’t tip his hand on off-season plans Tuesday and instead spoke in generalities ahead of what should be an interesting few weeks on baseball’s free agency scene.

Atkins, who held a 25-minute availability during a meeting of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Toronto chapter, said he thinks there is still “a great deal of opportunity” for the club.

“We feel confident there are several ways to make our team better,” he said. “It seems there are aspects in every market at every tier that are still available for the organization. We don’t have unlimited resources obviously, but we do have the potential to make our team better via free agency and trade.

“As far as timing, it’s just hard to say. I think we could do something tomorrow, we could also take more time. It could take days, it could take weeks before a move actually happens.”

It has been a rather quiet off-season so far for the Blue Jays, who have made some changes to their coaching staff and somewhat surprisingly decided to non-tender Canadian closer Jordan Romano last month.

Atkins has a long to-do list as he tries to lift a last-place club back to respectability in the always-tough American League East.

Toronto’s bullpen is remarkably thin, the offence desperately needs a boost and another quality starter would provide some rotation depth.

In addition, the two homegrown faces of the franchise – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette – are currently only signed for one more season.

After reaching the wild-card round three times over a four-year stretch, the Blue Jays were sellers at the trade deadline last summer and struggled to a 74-88 record.

With the team’s competitive window in danger of closing, the pressure is squarely on Atkins to turn things around.

First up though, is the sport’s big free-agent domino – superstar Juan Soto – that has yet to fall.

Soto helped the New York Yankees win the American League pennant and is expected to sign a lucrative long-term deal. The 26-year-old slugger is reportedly weighing offers from five teams: the Blue Jays, Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox.

“I’m not going to comment specifically on pursuit (or) lack thereof,” Atkins said. “The interest is obviously there from all 30 teams.”

Once Soto’s future is decided, teams will likely start to pivot to other big names among an intriguing free-agent class. Some of the headliners include pitchers Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, outfielders Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernandez and infielders Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman.

In addition, baseball’s winter meetings begin Monday in Dallas. The groundwork for potential trades is often developed at that four-day event.

“We’re always trying to get better,” Atkins said. “We’re in a position to do so.”

Romano, from Markham, Ont., underwent arthroscopic surgery last season for a right elbow impingement. He was limited to 15 appearances and had a 6.59 earned-run average.

The non-tender move saved the team a projected salary of US$7.75 million and made him a free agent.

“It was a very difficult decision,” Atkins said. “On a personal level, how much he’s meant to this city, country, team, what he’s accomplished. So very difficult for us.

“From a business standpoint, we have to operate as one. We remain interested in him and will be heavily pursuing his return and hope that’s a potential reality.”

Also Tuesday, the BBWAA’s Toronto chapter released its annual award winners for 2024. Guerrero was a unanimous selection for player of the year and right-hander Jose Berrios was named pitcher of the year.

Rookie of the year went to infielder/DH Spencer Horwitz and right-hander Bowden Francis was named most improved player.

Former Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen was the winner of the John Cerutti Award. It’s given to a person associated with the club who exemplifies goodwill, co-operation and character.

Jansen spent parts of seven seasons with the Blue Jays. He was dealt to the Boston Red Sox last July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on X.