Blue Jays look to end scoring drought and move closer to securing a playoff berth

September 28, 2023 at 11 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays’ offence has gone quiet at the worst possible time. 

After back-to-back shutout losses, the team will try to finally put some runs on the scoreboard and move closer to securing a playoff spot tonight against New York.

Chris Bassitt (15-8) is scheduled to start for Toronto in the finale of the three-game series at Rogers Centre. The Yankees will counter with Luke Weaver (3-5).

Toronto still controls its post-season fate with four games left in the regular season. The Blue Jays hold the second of three American League wild-card spots. 

Toronto is just a half a game ahead of the Houston Astros and two games ahead of the Seattle Mariners. 

The Blue Jays, who were swept in the wild-card round last year, will cap their regular-season schedule with a weekend series against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays. 

Toronto’s last playoff victory came in 2016 when the Blue Jays reached the AL Championship Series for a second straight year.

Toronto won the World Series in 1992 and 1993.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023. 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Cole pitches 2-hitter to near ERA title, Judge homers twice and Yankees beat Blue Jays 6-0

TORONTO (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched a two-hitter to near his second AL ERA title, Aaron Judge homered…

Wells hits two-run homer in ninth inning to lead Yankees over Blue Jays 2-0
Ontario News

Wells hits two-run homer in ninth inning to lead Yankees over Blue Jays 2-0

TORONTO — Whatever the Toronto Blue Jays need Kevin Gausman to do over the next few days, he'll do…

Ontario News

Austin Wells hits 2-run home run in 9th, Yankees beat Blue Jays 2-0

TORONTO (AP) — Rookie catcher Austin Wells hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning and the New York…