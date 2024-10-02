Blue Jays move Mattingly out of offensive coordinator role and back to full-time bench coach

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays are moving Don Mattingly back to the position of full-time bench coach after the six-time All-Star also spent the 2024 season as the team’s offensive coordinator.

“He’s excited about that opportunity to impact us and (manager John Schneider) in a different way and a bigger way,” general manager Ross Atkins said Wednesday at his end-of-season news conference. “We think the world of Donnie. He’s been incredible and open-minded to change, as well.”

Atkins said associate manager DeMarlo Hale will remain in his role supporting Schneider in 2025.

However, Atkins said hitting coach Guillermo Martinez, field coordinator Gil Kim and assistant pitching coach Jeff Ware won’t return after the Blue Jays went 74-88 and finished last in the AL East.

The Blue Jays scored 671 runs this season, the 23rd highest total. Arizona led baseball with 886 runs.

Toronto hit 156 home runs, the fifth-lowest total in the majors. The Yankees led baseball with 237 homers.

Atkins said Ware is under contract and will be offered another role in the organization. Kim is not under contract but also will be offered another role. Both are also free to pursue other opportunities, Atkins said.

Martinez is not under contract and will not be back with the Blue Jays.

A former New York Yankees slugger, Mattingly joined Toronto as bench coach in November 2022 after seven seasons with Miami. He won NL Manager of the Year honors with the Marlins in 2020.

Before Miami, Mattingly won three division titles in five seasons as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He also worked as hitting coach and bench coach for the Yankees, and as hitting coach of the Dodgers before his managerial stint in Los Angeles.

Mattingly spent his entire 14-year playing career with the Yankees, winning nine Gold Gloves at first base, three Silver Slugger awards, the 1984 AL batting title and the 1985 AL MVP award.

