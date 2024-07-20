Blue Jays place Bo Bichette on 10-day injured list with calf strain

July 20, 2024 at 16 h 39 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Blue Jays place Bo Bichette on 10-day injured list with calf strain

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays placed shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain on Saturday.

Bichette left Friday’s 5-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning when he was unable to put weight on his right leg after lining out to right field.

The 26-year-old also missed four games before this week’s all-star break with the same injury.

Bichette has a .223 batting average with four home runs and 30 RBIs this season.

Leo Jimenez replaced him at starting shortstop as Toronto hosted Detroit in the second meeting of their three-game series Saturday. The Blue Jays also recalled utility man Addison Barger from Triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays entered the game last in the American League East, 9.5 games out of a wild-card spot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Blue Jays place shortstop Bichette on 10-day injured list with calf strain
Ontario News

Blue Jays place shortstop Bichette on 10-day injured list with calf strain

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays placed shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list with a right…

Blue Jays place infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa on 10-day IL
Ontario News

Blue Jays place infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa on 10-day IL

TORONTO — Leo Jimenez can't believe he's in a Major League Baseball clubhouse, preparing for a game with players he used to watch…

Blue Jays put SS Bo Bichette on IL with strained right calf, recall prospect Orelvis Martinez
Ontario News

Blue Jays put SS Bo Bichette on IL with strained right calf, recall prospect Orelvis Martinez

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list because of…