Blue Jays place Bo Bichette on 10-day injured list with calf strain

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays placed shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain on Saturday.

Bichette left Friday’s 5-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning when he was unable to put weight on his right leg after lining out to right field.

The 26-year-old also missed four games before this week’s all-star break with the same injury.

Bichette has a .223 batting average with four home runs and 30 RBIs this season.

Leo Jimenez replaced him at starting shortstop as Toronto hosted Detroit in the second meeting of their three-game series Saturday. The Blue Jays also recalled utility man Addison Barger from Triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays entered the game last in the American League East, 9.5 games out of a wild-card spot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2024.