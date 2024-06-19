Blue Jays place shortstop Bichette on 10-day injured list with calf strain

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays placed shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain Tuesday and called up Orelvis Martinez, the team’s second-ranked prospect, from Triple-A Buffalo.

Bichette, who’s batting .237 with four homers and 28 RBIs this season, hasn’t played since Friday.

“It’s tough because it’s your everyday shortstop and a big part of your team,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said before his squad played the Boston Red Sox in the evening.

The move was retroactive to Saturday.

Martinez, meanwhile, has posted strong offensive numbers over 63 games with the Bisons this season. He has a .260 average with 16 homers, 46 RBIs and an OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging) of .866.

“Hopefully he continues swinging it the way he’s been swinging it,” Schneider said.

The 22-year-old Martinez was available off the bench for Tuesday’s game. Isiah Kiner-Falefa started at shortstop for the Blue Jays.

Schneider said his initial plan was to use Martinez primarily at second base, with some occasional play at third base also a possibility.

“He’s a young, exciting player,” he said. “So I think you get to the point where you watch how he reacts, responds, and performs along with everyone else that we have.

“Whenever you’re coming up to fill a need, it’s not ideal. So we’ll see how he looks and how other people are going too.”

Also Tuesday, the Blue Jays optioned left-hander Brandon Eisert to Buffalo and activated right-hander Ryan Burr from the Bisons.

Schneider also said that right-hander Alek Manoah underwent successful UCL reconstructive surgery with an internal brace. Manoah was expected to return to Toronto by Wednesday to begin his recovery and rehabilitation program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2024.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on X.