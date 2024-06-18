Blue Jays put RHP Yimi García on injured list because of a sore elbow

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put right-hander Yimi García on the 15-day injured list Monday because of a sore elbow, one day after the reliever left a save opportunity against Cleveland with two outs in the ninth inning.

Toronto selected the contract of left-hander Brandon Eisert from Triple-A Buffalo.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said an MRI revealed no structural damage in García’s elbow, adding that right-hander Chad Green will handle most save opportunities.

García has been Toronto’s most consistent reliever this season. The 10-year veteran is 3-0 with a 2.57 ERA in 27 games, striking out 37 batters in 28 innings while walking only seven.

Blue Jays relievers had a 4.69 ERA entering play Monday, the fourth worst mark in the majors.

The move leaves Toronto without three key relievers. All-Star closer Jordan Romano has been on the IL since May 30 because of a sore shoulder, the right-hander’s second IL stint this season. Righty Erik Swanson was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on May 28 after posting a 9.22 ERA in 17 appearances. He’s allowed six runs in 5 1/3 innings since joining the Bisons.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb