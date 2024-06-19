Blue Jays put SS Bo Bichette on IL with strained right calf, recall prospect Orelvis Martinez

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list because of a sore right calf Tuesday, retroactive to June 15, and promoted top infield prospect Orelvis Martinez from Triple-A Buffalo.

A two-time AL leader in hits, Bichette has struggled this season. He’s batting .237 with four home runs and 28 RBIs in 66 games.

The 22-year-old Martinez hit .260 with 16 home runs and 46 RBIs in 63 games for Buffalo, playing both third base and second base. He has 109 home runs in 444 career minor league games.

Martinez joins Toronto for the middle game of a three-game series against AL East rival Boston.

Also Tuesday, the Blue Jays recalled right-hander Ryan Burr from Triple-A and optioned left-hander Brandon Eisart to the Bisons. Eisart had his contract selected Monday and made his major league debut with a two-inning stint against the Red Sox.

