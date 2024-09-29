Blue Jays recall left-hander Brandon Eisert before season finale against Marlins

September 29, 2024 at 18 h 23 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays recalled left-hander Brandon Eisert from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.

The move was made shortly before the start of the regular-season finale against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre.

Right-handed starter Yariel Rodriguez, who pitched into the sixth inning on Saturday, was optioned to the team’s spring training complex.

The Blue Jays and Marlins are in last place in their respective divisions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2024.

