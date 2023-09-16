Blue Jays recall reliever Nate Pearson, option Bowden Francis to triple-A

TORONTO — Hard-throwing pitcher Nate Pearson was recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays from their triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y.

The righty was active for Friday’s game against the visiting Boston Red Sox.

Right-handed reliever Bowden Francis was optioned to the Buffalo Bisons in a corresponding move.

Pearson has a 5-2 record with a 5.18 earned-run average and 41 strikeouts over 40 innings this season.

Francis has one win with a 1.73 ERA over 36 1/3 innings pitched and 35 strikeouts.

Toronto sits 1 1/2 games back of the Seattle Mariners for the third and final wild-card berth in the American League.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023.

