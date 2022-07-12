Blue Jays reinstate catcher Jansen from injured list, option Moreno to Triple-A

July 12, 2022 at 19 h 53 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Blue Jays reinstate catcher Jansen from injured list, option Moreno to Triple-A

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated Danny Jansen from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and optioned fellow catcher Gabriel Moreno to Triple-A Buffalo.

Jansen missed five weeks due to a fractured left pinky finger. He also missed a month of action earlier in the season due to an oblique strain.

Entering Tuesday night’s home game against Philadelphia, Jansen has seven homers and 13 RBIs in 19 games. He has a .232 average, a .625 slugging percentage and .915 OPS (on-base plus slugging).

The 22-year-old Moreno, who’s considered Toronto’s top prospect, drove in four runs and had a .276 average in 18 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022. 

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Blue Jays reinstate Ryu and Jansen, option Heineman and Thornton to triple-A Buffalo
Ontario News

Blue Jays reinstate Ryu and Jansen, option Heineman and Thornton to triple-A Buffalo

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu and catcher Danny Jansen from the…

Ontario News

Toronto beats Boston 7-2; Red Sox win streak ends at 7 games

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto’s Kevin Gausman gave the Red Sox a rough time as Boston got back to playing its biggest foes in the AL East. …

Yankees beat Blue Jays 3-2 to win 10th straight
Ontario News

Yankees beat Blue Jays 3-2 to win 10th straight

TORONTO (AP) — Gleyber Torres homered early, then hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning as the New York Yankees won their 10th…