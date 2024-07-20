Blue Jays reinstate reliever Yimi Garcia from 15-day injured list

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia from the 15-day injured list.

The Blue Jays said Garcia would be available for Toronto’s series opener against visiting Detroit on Friday.

Garcia had been out with a right elbow injury since leaving a save opportunity against Cleveland with two outs in the ninth inning on June 16.

He has been Toronto’s most consistent reliever this season, with a 3-0 record and 2.57 earned-run average in 27 games. He has 37 strikeouts and just seven walks over 28 innings.

The Blue Jays also recalled right-handed reliever Erik Swanson, who returns after being optioned to Buffalo on May 28.

He is 1-2 with a 9.22 ERA in 17 games for Toronto this season. He has also struggled with the Bisons with a 10.70 ERA over 19 appearances. But he has pitched better of late, with a 3.38 ERA and five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings pitched in July.

In a corresponding move, the Jays optioned right-hander Zach Pop of Brampton, Ont., to Triple-A. Pop has an 0-3 record and 5.90 ERA over 34 appearances with Toronto this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.