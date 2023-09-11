Blue Jays reinstate right-hander Erik Swanson from 15-day injured list

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated right-hander Erik Swanson from the 15-day injured list.

The 30-year-old relief pitcher was dealing with thoracic spine inflammation.

Swanson’s last outing came on Aug. 26, where he exited the game after pitching 1/3 of an inning and allowing one hit in an 8-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

He will be active for Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays are currently riding a three-game winning streak and have taken hold of the second American League wild-card spot.

Right-hander Jay Jackson was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2023.