Blue Jays right-hander Hoffman finds ‘comfort in the chaos’ of ninth-inning spots

Right-hander Jeff Hoffman finds “comfort in the chaos” when he’s on the mound with the game on the line.

It’s a role the new Toronto Blue Jays reliever is the favourite to land this year.

Hoffman, who agreed to a three-year, US$33-million deal with the Blue Jays last week, is returning to the franchise that drafted him and he’ll likely do so as the closer.

“That’s what I’m meant to be, meant to do,” he said Wednesday on a conference call.

Hoffman earned his first all-star selection last season after posting a 3-3 record with a 2.17 ERA and 10 saves for the Philadelphia Phillies. He set career bests for ERA, saves and appearances (68).

The six-foot-five right-hander struck out 89 and walked 16 in 66 1/3 innings, holding opposing hitters to a .197 batting average and compiling a 0.96 WHIP before becoming a free agent.

Reports said the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves were interested in Hoffman but contract talks fell through due to concerns about his throwing shoulder.

Hoffman confirmed he had in-person physicals with both teams. Their doctors didn’t like the MRI exam results, he said, adding he did not agree and has no concerns.

“I feel great,” Hoffman said. “All the flagged physical stuff was as big a surprise to me as anybody. You can check my track record over the past few seasons. I’ve been as healthy as anybody. It’s a non-issue for me.

“It’s something that they wanted to bring up. The Blue Jays see me for what I am. I’d rather be in a place like that anyway.”

Braves spokesman Jared Burleyson and Orioles spokeswoman Jackie Harig said their teams declined to comment.

Hoffman was chosen ninth overall by Toronto in the 2014 amateur draft out of East Carolina, but never pitched for the Blue Jays.

He was traded the following year to Colorado with three other players in a blockbuster deal that brought shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and reliever LaTroy Hawkins to Toronto.

Over nine big-league seasons with Colorado, Cincinnati and Philadelphia, Hoffman is 23-26 with a 4.82 ERA in 256 games, including 50 starts.

His fastball tops out at about 97 m.p.h. and he also throws a splitter, slider and sinker. Hoffman’s numbers have consistently improved over the last four seasons.

“Once I shed those mechanical chains a little bit, I feel like everything got a lot cleaner,” Hoffman said. “The ball started coming out better, more like what I remembered it should look like.

“Now I feel like I’ve really found the arsenal that I want to roll with. It’s a pitch mix that I’m really confident in.”

Hoffman was last on the injured list in 2022 with Cincinnati, when he didn’t pitch after July 23 because of right forearm stiffness. He was on the IL from May 27 to July 21 in 2021 because of a sore right shoulder and was sidelined by right shoulder inflammation early in the 2018 season while with Colorado.

Hoffman pitched six shutout innings over five appearances for the Phillies in the 2023 National League Championship Series against Arizona. But he struggled over three outings in last year’s NL Division Series against the New York Mets, going 1-2 while allowing six runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Hoffman gets a $5-million signing bonus from the Blue Jays and salaries of $6 million this year and $11 million in each of the following two seasons. He can earn up to $2 million annually in performance bonuses for innings pitched: $500,000 each for 60, 70, 80 and 90.

Toronto’s closer role opened when Jordan Romano was non-tendered by the team last fall. The Markham, Ont., native later signed with Philadelphia.

The Blue Jays brought back high-leverage reliever Yimi Garcia on a two-year deal and acquired reliever Nick Sandlin in the recent Andres Gimenez trade with Cleveland.

Erik Swanson and Chad Green, who served as closer at times last season, are also late-inning options for the Blue Jays.

But Hoffman is the clear favourite to land the ninth-inning role and he’s excited to get a chance to earn it.

“That’s a big important job and that’s definitely something that I want to be able to pitch myself into,” he said.

Also Wednesday, the Blue Jays traded right-hander Brett de Geus to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations.

Pitchers and catchers will report to spring training on Feb. 13 in Dunedin, Fla. Toronto kicks off the regular season on March 27 against the Orioles at Rogers Centre.

With files from The Associated Press. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.