Blue Jays score five runs in first inning and roll to 6-1 victory over Giants

TORONTO — A five-run first inning helped Toronto’s so-called bullpen day go according to plan on Wednesday night. Quality appearances by four Blue Jays pitchers helped too.

Trevor Richards threw three shutout innings and Bowden Francis earned his first big-league win as the Blue Jays defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-1 at Rogers Centre.

“It’s awesome, it’s definitely a lot of emotions and stuff,” said Francis, who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo last Saturday. “It’s a long road. It feels good.”

Francis, a seventh-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017, allowed one run over four innings. The tall right-hander made his debut with the Blue Jays last season and has made six big-league appearances overall.

“He didn’t let any moment get too big,” said Toronto manager John Schneider. “I know we had a lead but I just liked the way he stayed convicted and really composed and executed his pitches.”

George Springer had three hits as Toronto improved to 3-2 on its nine-game homestand and ended San Francisco’s 10-game road winning streak.

It was the Giants’ third loss in 16 games overall. Toronto out hit San Francisco 12-6.

Trent Thornton and Yimi Garcia threw an inning apiece for the Blue Jays (44-37), who needed the bullpen to cover the void caused by the demotion of starter Alek Manoah this month.

The Toronto offence that was hushed in Tuesday’s shutout loss came out firing in the rematch.

Five different players drove in runs in the first inning as all nine batters in the order came to the plate against Giants starter Logan Webb (7-7), who lasted five frames.

“They did a nice job of jumping on his pitches early in counts,” said Giants manager Gabe Kapler.

Bo Bichette extended his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI single. Brandon Belt, Daulton Varsho and Whit Merrifield had RBI doubles and Danny Jansen drove in a run with a single.

Austin Slater put the Giants (45-35) on the board in the fifth inning with a solo shot. It was his second homer of the year.

The Blue Jays tacked on an insurance run in the seventh against former Toronto pitcher Ross Stripling. Springer drove in Cavan Biggio, who reached on a double.

The retractable roof was closed at Rogers Centre as wildfire smoke continued to linger in the Ontario capital.

An announced crowd of 36,685 watched a game that took two hours 11 minutes to play.

CONFORTO INJURY

Giants right-fielder Michael Conforto left the game early due to left hamstring tightness. He was replaced in the second inning by Slater, who batted sixth in the order.

RICHARDS MILESTONE

Richards recorded his 500th career strikeout when he fanned Patrick Bailey in the first inning. The right-hander trimmed his earned-run average to 3.26 from 3.53.

COMING UP

Toronto right-hander Chris Bassitt (7-5, 4.32 ERA) is scheduled to start in the finale of the three-game series on Thursday night. The Giants listed their starter as TBA.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.