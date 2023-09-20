Blue Jays select outfielder Eden to roster, option infielder Clement to Bisons

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays selected outfielder Cam Eden to the big-league roster on Wednesday and optioned infielder Ernie Clement to Triple-A Buffalo.

Eden hit .257 over 131 games for the Bisons this season. He had three homers, 48 RBIs and 53 stolen bases.

Clement hit .380 (19-for-50) over 30 games for the Blue Jays with one homer and 10 RBIs. However, he had just two hits in 10 at-bats over his last seven games.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Blue Jays designated infielder Mason McCoy for assignment.

Toronto started the day in the second wild-card spot in the American League, one game ahead of the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

The Blue Jays were scheduled to play the Yankees in New York on Wednesday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2023.