Blue Jays shortstop Bichette to undergo surgery to repair fractured finger

TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday to repair a right middle finger fracture.

Bichette suffered the season-ending injury last week while taking grounders during infield practice.

Speaking before Toronto’s home game against the Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said the procedure would address a “little displacement.”

“It’s just to put a pin in there and have that thing heal correctly,” he said.

Bichette, who recently saw a hand specialist in Arizona, was expected to return to Toronto this weekend. The last-place Blue Jays will wrap up their regular season Sunday with the finale of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Schneider did not have a firm timeline for Bichette’s recovery but expected he would be ready for spring training.

Bichette has endured an injury-plagued campaign. Before the finger issue, he had two stints on the injured list due to a right calf strain.

Bichette had two hits in a 13-8 loss to the Texas Rangers on Sept. 17 in his return to the lineup after a 52-game absence. He was hurt the next day and returned to the IL.

Bichette hit four homers with 31 RBIs in 81 games this season. He posted a .225 batting average and a .322 slugging percentage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.