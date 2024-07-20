Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette leaves game against Tigers because of apparent right leg injury

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette left the Blue Jays’ game against Detroit after six innings Friday night because of an apparent right leg injury.

The two-time All-Star and two-time AL hits leader lined out to right field to end the sixth and was injured running to first base, hopping down the line in pain. Leo Jimenez replaced Bichette at shortstop in the top of the seventh.

Bichette returned from the injured list June 24 after missing nine games because of a sore right calf. He left a July 10 game at San Francisco because of calf soreness and sat out the final four games before the All-Star break.

Bichette went 1 for 3 Friday, ending Jack Flaherty’s no-hit bid with a one-out single in the fifth. He came in batting .222 with four home runs and 30 RBIs.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

