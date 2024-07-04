Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette scratched from lineup against Astros because of forearm bruise

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was scratched from the lineup for Thursday afternoon’s game against Houston because of a right forearm contusion.

The two-time All-Star and two-time AL hit leader struck out on a pitch that hit him in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s 9-2 loss.

Bichette couldn’t hold up on a 1-2 sinker from Astros right-hander Rafael Montero and the pitch hit him in the inside of his right forearm.

It’s been a tough season for Bichette, who returned from the injured list June 24 after missing nine games because of a sore right calf. He’s batting .229 with four home runs and 29 RBIs in 73 games. His OPS of .613 ranks second last among qualified AL batters.

Leo Jimenez moved from second base to shortstop in his major league debut, and Spencer Horwitz started at second base.

