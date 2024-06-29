Blue Jays shut down injured closer Romano, cut slumping Mayza and promote Cuas from Triple-A

June 29, 2024 at 18 h 42 min
The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano has been shut down because of continued pain in his injured right elbow, manager John Schneider said Saturday.

The two-time All-Star will visit Dr. Keith Meister in Texas on Tuesday, Schneider said.

Romano missed part of spring training and the first 17 games of the regular season because of elbow soreness. He went on the injured list for a second time June 1, retroactive to May 30.

Romano is 1-2 with a 6.59 ERA and eight saves in nine chances this season, his sixth. He matched his career high with 36 saves last year.

Also Saturday, the Blue Jays designated struggling left-hander Tim Mayza for assignment and recalled right-hander Jose Cuas from Triple-A Buffalo.

Toronto’s longest-tenured player, Mayza was 0-1 with a 8.03 ERA in 35 games. Mayza went 20-8 with a 3.87 ERA in 352 games over seven seasons with the Blue Jays.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

