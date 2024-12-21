Blue Jays sign left-handed pitcher Josh Walker to one-year contract

December 20, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have signed left-handed pitcher Josh Walker to a one-year contract worth US$760,000, the team announced Friday.

The 30-year-old made 10 appearances for the New York Mets in 2024.

He spent the majority of the season at the Triple-A level with Syracuse before a mid-season trade to the Pirates organization.

Across 43 total games at all levels last year, the left-handed reliever posted a 4.32 earned-run average.

The six-foot-six, 225-pound lefty from Otisville, N.Y., was selected by the Mets in the 37th round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of New Haven. He making his MLB debut for the team in 2023.

The Blue Jays designated right-hander Hagen Danner for assignment in a corresponding move.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2024.

