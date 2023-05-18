Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. day to day with sore right knee

TORONTO — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was not in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s home game against the New York Yankees due to a sore right knee.

He was injured while fielding a bunt in a 6-3 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.

An MRI exam determined there were no structural concerns and Guerrero is considered day to day, manager John Schneider said in a pre-game media availability.

The first baseman was feeling a lot better Wednesday and had a treatment session planned, Schneider said.

Guerrero is batting .312 this season with seven homers and 26 RBIs.

Centre-fielder Daulton Varsho moved into Guerrero’s usual No. 3 position in the batting order and third baseman Matt Chapman batted in the cleanup spot.

Brandon Belt was tabbed to play first base and bat fifth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023.

