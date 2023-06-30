Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he will take part in Home Run Derby

June 29, 2023 at 21 h 08 min
The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is going back to the Home Run Derby.

Guerrero said Thursday he will participate in the July 10 event at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, his first appearance since hitting a derby-record 91 home runs as a rookie in 2019 at Cleveland. He had 40 against Joc Pederson in the semifinals, then lost to the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso in the final round.

The son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero said his family has been asking him to take part in the derby again.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider will pitch to Guerrero. Schneider, who managed Guerrero at Double-A, was a Blue Jays coach when he pitched to Guerrero at the 2019 derby in Cleveland.

Guerrero has 11 home runs in 78 games. He hit his first home run at home last Friday against Oakland.

A two-time All-Star and the MVP of the 2021 game in Colorado, Guerrero hit a career-best 48 home runs in 2021. He had 32 last year.

