Blue Jays to wear City Connect uniforms on Friday night home games this season

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays will wear their City Connect alternate uniforms on 13 occasions during the 2025 season, the team said Saturday.

The uniform, first introduced last May, will be worn on Friday night home games, the Blue Jays announced as part of their promotion and event plans for the team’s 81-game home schedule.

Replica jersey giveaways are planned for March 28 (Bo Bichette), May 2 (Chris Bassitt), May 21 (George Springer), May 30 (Vladimir Guerrero Jr.), June 30 (Andres Gimenez) and July 18 (Jose Berrios).

Guerrero bobbleheads will be given away on two dates: March 31 and July 23. Other bobblehead giveaway days are set for April 30 (Alejandro Kirk), May 14 (Daulton Varsho), July 21 (Jeff Hoffman), Aug. 13 (Anthony Santander) and Aug. 25 (Gimenez).

Over three-quarters of Toronto’s home games will include a promotion or theme day, the team said in a news release.

The Blue Jays kicked off their pre-season schedule Saturday afternoon against the New York Yankees in Dunedin, Fla. Toronto welcomes the Baltimore Orioles in its regular-season opener March 27 at Rogers Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2025.