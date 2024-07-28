Blue Jays trade former first-round pick RHP Nate Pearson to Cubs for two minor leaguers

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-hander Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday in exchange for two minor leaguers.

The Blue Jays received shortstop Josh Rivera and outfielder Yohendrick Pinango for the 27-year-old Pearson, Toronto’s first-round pick in 2017.

Pearson has a career record of 7-4 and a 5.21 ERA in 93 appearances, including five starts, over four seasons. He has 130 strikeouts and 60 walks in 115 2/3 innings.

It is Toronto’s second trade in the past two days, both involving relievers. The Blue Jays dealt right-hander Yimi García to Seattle for a pair of minor leaguers on Friday.

The right-handed hitting Rivera, 23, batted .169 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 68 games in Double-A. Rivera, who is from Florida, was Chicago’s third-round pick in 2023.

Pinango, 22, is a left-handed hitter from Venezuela. He has played at Class-A and Double-A this season, combining to hit .263 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs in 84 games.

Also Saturday, Toronto recalled right-hander Ryan Burr from Triple-A Buffalo and transferred right-hander Jordan Romano (elbow) to the 60-day IL.

