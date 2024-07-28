Blue Jays trade longtime catcher Danny Jansen to Red Sox for three prospects

July 27, 2024
The Canadian Press
Blue Jays trade longtime catcher Danny Jansen to Red Sox for three prospects

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays traded catcher Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox for three prospects on Saturday.

Jansen had played his entire MLB career in Toronto and was the longest-serving Blue Jay on the roster, making his debut with the club on Aug. 13, 2018.

The 29-year-old has six home runs, 18 RBIs and a .212 batting average this season.

In return, Toronto received infielder Cutter Coffey, infielder Eddinson Paulino and right-handed pitcher Gilberto Batista.

The Blue Jays have been active with Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline approaching.

Toronto traded reliever Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs for two prospects earlier Saturday, a day after shipping reliever Yimi Garcia to the Seattle Mariners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.

