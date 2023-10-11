BMO Capital Markets head Dan Barclay to retire, to be replaced by Alan Tannenbaum

TORONTO — BMO Capital Markets’ chief executive and group head Dan Barclay is set to retire after a 32-year investment banking career as of Nov. 1.

The bank says he’ll be replaced by Alan Tannenbaum, who joined BMO in 2010 and has held multiple leadership roles, including responsibility for BMO’s investment and corporate banking activities with corporate, government and financial sponsor clients worldwide.

Barclay will serve as an adviser to BMO Financial Group CEO Darryl White following his retirement.

Tannenbaum will be succeeded in his current role by Brad Chapin, who will serve as interim global head, investment and corporate banking.

BMO Financial Group CEO says Tannenbaum’s appointment “represents a strong handoff of a high-performing and high-potential business.”

He says Barclay has helped position BMO as a lead partner in the transition to a net-zero world and established BMO as a global leader in sustainable finance.

