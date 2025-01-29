BMO, Porter Airlines and Mastercard announce new VIPorter credit card

January 29, 2025 at 13 h 53 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
BMO, Porter Airlines and Mastercard announce new VIPorter credit card

TORONTO — BMO, Porter Airlines and Mastercard are launching a new credit card option for travellers looking to earn points for the airline’s reward program VIPorter.

They say the new BMO VIPorter Mastercard credit card suite will help travellers earn VIPorter points through everyday purchases.

The new card is expected to be available this spring.

Porter president Kevin Jackson says the launch is the first of many changes that will create value and recognition for VIPorter members.

The companies say the new card will allow VIPorter members to earn points for redemption across Porter’s network, as well as introduce the redemption of points on Porter’s growing list of airline partners.

Porter has been growing its network across North America and signing deals with other airlines including a joint venture with Air Transat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BMO)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Here are three key issues to watch for in the Ontario election campaign
Ontario News

Here are three key issues to watch for in the Ontario election campaign

TORONTO — Ontario voters are set to head to the polls in a rare winter election. Premier Doug Ford…