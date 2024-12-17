BMO report says nearly a third of Canadians looking to minimize spending in 2025

December 17, 2024 at 12 h 25 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — A new poll suggests nearly a third of Canadians are planning to minimize their spending in the new year.

The report by BMO says 30 per cent of Canadians plan to curtail their spending in 2025.

The poll also says 46 per cent of Canadians say the higher cost of living will affect their financial new year’s resolutions.

The report by BMO looked at how worries about the economy were affecting how Canadians were approaching their financial planning ahead of the new year.

It says the leading sources of financial anxiety included concerns about the overall financial situation and fear of unknown expenses, which both came in at 82 per cent.

The BMO report was based on data from an online Ipsos panel from Sept. 2 to 14 including 3,404 people.

The poll cannot be assigned a margin of error because online surveys are not considered truly random samples.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BMO)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Postal employees head back to work as union challenges intervention in strike
Ontario News

Postal employees head back to work as union challenges intervention in strike

OTTAWA — Canada Post is resuming operations after a month-long strike by more than 55,000 postal workers…