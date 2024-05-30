BMO restores online banking services after technical problem overnight

May 30, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 40 min on May 30, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
TORONTO — BMO says it has restored its online banking services for customers after a technical problem overnight.

The bank says it experienced a service disruption due to a false fire alarm at one of its data centres.

It says its services have returned online, although it added some customers may experience delays in transactions being processed and posted.

BMO says customers can also access banking services through their local branch and its ATM network.

The bank said it would keep updating customers via its website and on X.

BMO apologized for any inconvenience and thanked its customers for their patience.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BMO)

