BMO wins reversal of jury verdict in U.S. lawsuit against bank

September 13, 2024 — Changed at 8 h 42 min on September 13, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
BMO wins reversal of jury verdict in U.S. lawsuit against bank

TORONTO — BMO Financial Group says it has won the reversal of a 2022 jury verdict against the bank in a lawsuit related to a Ponzi scheme in the United States.

The Canadian bank says the U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals also instructed the district court to enter judgment in favour of BMO’s U.S. subsidiary.

As a result of the decision, BMO says it plans to reverse a $1.19-billion provision, a move that it expects will mean an after-tax recovery of $875 million in its fourth quarter.

Plaintiffs in the case had alleged that Marshall and Ilsley Bank, which BMO bought in 2011, was complicit in the fraud carried out by Thomas J. Petters and others.

They alleged the bank served as “critical linchpin” for Petters who had a chequing account at the bank that was used to launder money.

Petters was convicted in 2009 of orchestrating the scheme and sentenced to 50 years in jail.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BMO)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales higher in July
Ontario News

Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales higher in July

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed…