Bo Bichette, Blue Jays finalize $33.6M, 3-year contract

February 10, 2023 — Changed at 1 h 42 min on February 10, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Bo Bichette, Blue Jays finalize $33.6M, 3-year contract

TORONTO (AP) — Infielder Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a salary arbitration by finalizing a $33.6 million, three-year contract on Thursday.

Bichette gets a $3.25 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of the contract’s approval by the commissioner’s office and salaries of $2.85 million this year, $11 million in 2024 and $16.5 million in 2025.

His salary would escalate in all following seasons by $2.25 million for winning an MVP award, by $1.25 million for finishing second or third in the voting and by $250,000 for finishing fourth or fifth.

The 24-year-old, a son of former All-Star Dante Bichette, hit .290 with 43 doubles, 24 home runs, and 93 RBIs last year. He was an All-Star in 2021, when he batted .298 with 29 homers and 102 RBIs.

He had asked for a raise from $723,500 to $7.5 million and had been offered $5 million, matching the largest gap among 33 players and teams who swapped proposed salaries last month.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

CEBL champ Honey Badgers finish BCLA competition winless
Ontario News

CEBL champ Honey Badgers finish BCLA competition winless

BRAMPTON, Ont. — The Brampton Honey Badgers fell 107-86 to the Libertadores de Queretaro at CAA Centre to finish their Basketball…

Bichette and Blue Jays avoid arbitration by agreeing to terms on three-year deal
Ontario News

Bichette and Blue Jays avoid arbitration by agreeing to terms on three-year deal

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays and shortstop Bo Bichette avoided arbitration after the two sides agreed…