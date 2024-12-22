Bo Horvat has goas and 2 assists in the Islanders’ 6-3 victory over the Maple Leafs

December 22, 2024 at 3 h 18 min
The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Bo Horvat had two a goal and two assists, Isaiah George scored his first NHL goal and the New York Islanders beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Saturday night.

Maxim Tsyplakov, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Noah Dobson and Mathew Barzal also scored and Ilya Sorokin stopped 27 shots to help end a two-game losing streak. Alexander Romanov, Simon Holmstrom and Anders Lee each had two assists.

William Nylander scored twice and Bobby McMann added a goal for Toronto, coming off a 6-3 victory in Buffalo on Friday night. The Maple Leafs were without captain Auston Matthews after he took a cross-check to the back late against the Sabres.

Joseph Woll allowed goals on two of the Islanders’ first three attempts on target. He finished with 28 saves. Toronto had won three straight.

Takeaways

Islanders: New York has five won straight against Toronto.

Maple Leafs: Toronto is 7-3-0 this season without Matthews.

Key moment

Tsyplakov scored on New York’s first shot at 1:49 of the opening period, and Horvat doubled the lead at 4:48.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Monday night. The Islanders will host Buffalo, and the Maple Leafs will entertain Winnipeg.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

