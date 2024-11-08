Bo Horvat leads the Islanders past the Senators 4-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists, and the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Thursday night.

Anders Lee had a goal and an assist for New York, which won for the third time in four games. Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored, and Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves.

Nick Jensen and Drake Batherson scored for Ottawa in the third period. Tim Stutzle had two assists.

Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg made 21 stops.

Wahlstrom’s first goal of the season lifted New York to a 3-0 lead 2:41 into the third. But Jensen scored his first of the year at 7:43 and Batherson made it 3-2 with his sixth with 5:33 remaining.

But Horvat put it away with an empty-netter with 10 seconds to go.

Ottawa had a scary moment on a power play midway through the first period when Josh Norris’ shot deflected off Ryan Pulock and caught Stutzle hard in the forehead.

Stutzle returned to start the second period and played the remainder of the game.

Takeaways

Islanders: The line of Lee, Horvat and Pageau was terrific.

Senators: Defenseman Artem Zub returned after missing nine games with a concussion. He was on the top pairing with Jake Sanderson.

Key moment

With 1:38 remaining in the second period, Pageau beat Sanderson in a battle for the puck and broke in alone to beat Forsberg high on the stick side.

Key stat

Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with seven goals, but his five-game point streak came to an end.

Up next

The Islanders host New Jersey on Saturday, and the Senators visit Boston to open a two-game trip.

