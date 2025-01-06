Body found in river channel near Windsor, Ont., identified more than 21 years later

Ontario Provincial Police say investigative genetic genealogy has helped them identify a man whose body was found near Windsor, Ont., more than 21 years ago.

They say the body was recovered from Detroit River’s Livingstone Channel just west of Amherstburg, Ont., in May 2003, and finally identified as 48-year-old Detroit resident James Raymond Stewart.

Police say several failed attempts had been made to identify the remains over the years.

The man’s DNA was submitted for genetic genealogy testing in February 2023 to determine his identity.

OPP say a family member’s DNA was used to confirm that the man was Stewart, who went missing in November 2002.

Police say the cause of death was undetermined but foul play was not suspected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2025.