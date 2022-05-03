Body found near construction site close to Castle Frank subway station in Toronto

May 3, 2022 at 12 h 37 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — An investigation is underway after a body was found near a construction site not far from Castle Frank subway station in Toronto.

A statement from Toronto police says they were notified Monday about a body in the area of Castle Frank Road and Dale Avenue.

Police say the circumstances of the death appear suspicious.

The forensics team has been assigned.

Officers have set up a perimeter around the area while the investigation continues.

Police have not released details on the victim’s age and gender, cause of death or suspect information.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3,2022.

