Bombardier workers at aircraft assembly centre ratify contract, end strike

July 10, 2024 at 17 h 57 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Bombardier workers at aircraft assembly centre ratify contract, end strike

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Workers represented by Unifor at Bombardier’s aircraft assembly centre in the Greater Toronto Area have ratified a new three-year contract, ending an 18-day strike.

The union says the agreement includes general wage increases of 12.5 per cent over the life of the agreement, increased pension contributions and better job security.

The workers build the company’s Global series of jets.

The new contract also includes work commitments and job ownership for members over the entire Global fleet, including the new 8000 series ultra long-range business jet.

Bombardier says it’s committed to the site and the continued success of its Global family of aircraft.

Normal assembly operations were expected to resume Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Privy Council Office changes vetting process after human rights chief appointment
Ontario News

Privy Council Office changes vetting process after human rights chief appointment

OTTAWA — The administrative wing of the Prime Minister's Office says it has new procedures for vetting…