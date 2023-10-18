Bombers looking to cement top spot in West Division standings

TORONTO — The West Division’s playoff picture could become a lot clearer this week.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (12-4) and B.C. Lions (12-5) are battling for top spot — and home field for the division final Nov. 11 — while the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-11) and Calgary Stampeders (5-11) both have designs on the third and final playoff berth.

A B.C. loss Friday night to Calgary or Winnipeg win Saturday over the Edmonton Elks (4-13) would give the Bombers first in the West. The Lions would finish second and host the conference semifinal Nov. 4 against either the Stampeders or Riders.

Calgary would cement third with a win over B.C. and Saskatchewan loss Saturday to the Toronto Argonauts (14-2). But the Riders would take the No. 3 spot with a home win over the Argos and Stampeders loss to the Lions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.