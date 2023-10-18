Bombers looking to cement top spot in West Division standings

October 17, 2023 at 21 h 13 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Bombers looking to cement top spot in West Division standings

TORONTO — The West Division’s playoff picture could become a lot clearer this week.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (12-4) and B.C. Lions (12-5) are battling for top spot — and home field for the division final Nov. 11 — while the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-11) and Calgary Stampeders (5-11) both have designs on the third and final playoff berth.

A B.C. loss Friday night to Calgary or Winnipeg win Saturday over the Edmonton Elks (4-13) would give the Bombers first in the West. The Lions would finish second and host the conference semifinal Nov. 4 against either the Stampeders or Riders.

Calgary would cement third with a win over B.C. and Saskatchewan loss Saturday to the Toronto Argonauts (14-2). But the Riders would take the No. 3 spot with a home win over the Argos and Stampeders loss to the Lions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Tiger-Cats turn trio of second-half interceptions into 29-23 win over Blue Bombers
Ontario News

Tiger-Cats turn trio of second-half interceptions into 29-23 win over Blue Bombers

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats received contributions from their offence, defence and special teams…

Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become first CFL team to cement playoff spot with win
Ontario News

Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become first CFL team to cement playoff spot with win

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to cement a playoff spot this weekend. According…

Whyte’s field goal earns Lions 33-30 victory over Tiger-Cats
Ontario News

Whyte’s field goal earns Lions 33-30 victory over Tiger-Cats

HAMILTON — Dane Evans kept his new team in the hunt for first in the West Division while ending his…