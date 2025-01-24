Bonk has two points in London Knights’ 4-1 win over North Bay Battalion

NORTH BAY, Ont. — London’s Oliver Bonk scored a goal and had an assist in the Knights’ 4-1 win over the North Bay Battalion in Ontario Hockey League action Thursday night.

Henry Brzustewicz, Sam Dickinson and Denver Barkey had the other goals for London.

COLTS 3 STEELHEADS 2

BARRIE – Kashawn Aitcheson scored the overtime winner as the Colts edged the Steelheads.

Carter Lowe scored twice for the Colts.

PETES 8 SPIRIT 6

PETERBOROUGH – Brennan Faulkner scored a goal and added two assists in Peterborough’s win over Saginaw.

Martin Matejicek and Braydon McCallum had two goals apiece for the Petes.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2025.

