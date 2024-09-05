Booze can now be sold in Ontario corner stores. Here’s what you need to know

Corner stores across Ontario are now legally allowed to sell certain types of alcohol. Here’s what you should know about the province’s rules around booze in convenience stores:

– Some 4,200 convenience stores out of the estimated 10,000 such outlets across Ontario have been issued licences to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails.

– Convenience stores can only sell alcohol from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

– Corner store staff must be trained to sell alcohol from an approved training outfit such as SmartServe.

– If a customer appears to be younger than 19 – the legal age for buying alcohol in Ontario – staff must ask for valid identification.

– Stores cannot sell alcohol to those who are, or appear to be, intoxicated.

– Beer, wine, cider and pre-mixed cocktails sold in corner stores must contain 7.1 per cent alcohol volume or less.

– Wine must contain no more than 18.1 per cent alcohol by volume.

– At least 20 per cent of containers of beer, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails on display must be produced by small Ontario breweries, cideries and distilleries.

– At least 10 per cent of wine on display must come from small Ontario wineries.

– Samples of beer, wine, ciders and cocktails are not permitted.

– Convenience stores can offer delivery of alcohol so long as it comes from their in-store stock.

– Convenience stores do not have to accept empties or provide refunds, but must post the nearest location where those can be returned.

– The Beer Store will continue to run its provincewide recycling program until at least 2031.

– Stores can lose their license for violating rules.

– In mid-July, previously licensed grocery stores that sold beer, cider or wine were able to begin selling ready-to-drink cocktails

– By Oct. 31, grocery and big-box stores will be able to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails that includes large pack sizes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.