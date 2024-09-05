Booze can now be sold in Ontario corner stores. Here’s what you need to know

September 5, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 2 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Corner stores across Ontario are now legally allowed to sell certain types of alcohol. Here’s what you should know about the province’s rules around booze in convenience stores:

– Some 4,200 convenience stores out of the estimated 10,000 such outlets across Ontario have been issued licences to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails.

– Convenience stores can only sell alcohol from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

– Corner store staff must be trained to sell alcohol from an approved training outfit such as SmartServe.

– If a customer appears to be younger than 19 – the legal age for buying alcohol in Ontario – staff must ask for valid identification.

– Stores cannot sell alcohol to those who are, or appear to be, intoxicated.

– Beer, wine, cider and pre-mixed cocktails sold in corner stores must contain 7.1 per cent alcohol volume or less.

– Wine must contain no more than 18.1 per cent alcohol by volume.

– At least 20 per cent of containers of beer, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails on display must be produced by small Ontario breweries, cideries and distilleries.

– At least 10 per cent of wine on display must come from small Ontario wineries.

– Samples of beer, wine, ciders and cocktails are not permitted.

– Convenience stores can offer delivery of alcohol so long as it comes from their in-store stock.

– Convenience stores do not have to accept empties or provide refunds, but must post the nearest location where those can be returned.

– The Beer Store will continue to run its provincewide recycling program until at least 2031.

– Stores can lose their license for violating rules.

– In mid-July, previously licensed grocery stores that sold beer, cider or wine were able to begin selling ready-to-drink cocktails

– By Oct. 31, grocery and big-box stores will be able to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails that includes large pack sizes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.

