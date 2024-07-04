Border workers who nearly went on strike in June ratify new contract

July 4, 2024 at 19 h 42 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Border workers who nearly went on strike in June ratify new contract

OTTAWA — The union representing Canada’s border workers says members have voted 91 per cent in favour of a new collective agreement.

More than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency workers were planning job action in June but the strike was averted when a tentative agreement was reached with the federal government.

The vote solidifies the new collective agreement preventing a strike which could have brought commercial border traffic to a standstill and caused major delays across the country.

Key issues included pay parity with other law enforcement agencies, flexible telework and remote work options, pension benefits and stronger workplace protections.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says the new agreement will expire in 2026.

It says the deal includes a wage increase that exceeds increases at other law enforcement agencies, more protections against technological change, and improvements involving shift scheduling and leave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Strike for Canadian border workers on hold until Wednesday: union
Ontario News

Strike for Canadian border workers on hold until Wednesday: union

OTTAWA — The union that represents 9,000 CBSA workers said Friday they won't strike until at least…

Ottawa to expand early retirement eligibility for front-line safety, security workers
Ontario News

Ottawa to expand early retirement eligibility for front-line safety, security workers

OTTAWA — The federal government is moving to expand early retirement eligibility for some kinds of…

Border strike averted after union reaches tentative agreement with Ottawa
Ontario News

Border strike averted after union reaches tentative agreement with Ottawa

OTTAWA — Workers at Canada's borders are no longer planning to go on strike this week after their union…